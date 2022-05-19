Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Lowered by Analyst

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Benson Hill in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Benson Hill’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BHIL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

NYSE BHIL opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. Benson Hill has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Benson Hill by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $530,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Benson Hill by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 347,939 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the first quarter valued at $7,429,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,654,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

