Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.97) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.05). Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Carvana from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.74.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $35.05 on Thursday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average of $168.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Danforth Quayle purchased 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,706,250 shares of company stock worth $296,353,125. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

