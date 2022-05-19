Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $86.63 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -55.03%.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $17,910,681.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,156,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,094,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,750 shares of company stock worth $19,399,901. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,542,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

