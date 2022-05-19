Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Core Scientific, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

CORZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at 3.74 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a one year low of 3.09 and a one year high of 14.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $71,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

