Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Core Scientific, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
CORZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $71,000.
About Core Scientific (Get Rating)
Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Scientific (CORZ)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.