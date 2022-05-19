Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Lifted by Analyst

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eliem Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.
Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30.
ELYM opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Eliem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYM. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,452,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,972,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.
Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile
Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.
