Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Lifted by Analyst

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eliem Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ELYM. Guggenheim cut Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

ELYM opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Eliem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYM. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,452,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,972,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

