Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HAFC. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of HAFC opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.07. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $28.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 99.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 82,414 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 117.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

