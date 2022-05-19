Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Icosavax, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Icosavax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Icosavax had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 1,326.23%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ICVX opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. Icosavax has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,725,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,193,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Icosavax news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 175,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $794,190.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mcdade bought 42,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $299,797.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,725.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

