Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Boosted by William Blair

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.00). William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $125.54 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.86.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider David A. Vort sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $419,369.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $176,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,518 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,728,000 after acquiring an additional 287,654 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,214,000 after acquiring an additional 777,000 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

