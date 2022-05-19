Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Boosted by KeyCorp

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Janus International Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Janus International Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $235.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 41.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

