Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Boosted by Wedbush

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Passage Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.86). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PASG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $96.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 847.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 221,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $427,495.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,537,923 shares in the company, valued at $12,618,191.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

