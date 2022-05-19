Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Raised by Analyst

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Univest Sec upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

PXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

