Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) will announce $140.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.90 million. Q2 posted sales of $123.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $579.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.04 million to $580.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $688.30 million, with estimates ranging from $686.13 million to $692.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.08.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $49.49 on Thursday. Q2 has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $108.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 198.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,083 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 36.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,798,000 after acquiring an additional 623,364 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,470,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

