Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 19th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is presently -46.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

