Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullinan Oncology in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.96) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

CGEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $11.37 on Thursday. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,842,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 812,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 72.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 687,316 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,879,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 188,316 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 276,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $2,967,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 301,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 264,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $2,442,666.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,460,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,509,985.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.