Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Lifted by Echelon Wealth Partners

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QIPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $151.02 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.