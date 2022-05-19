Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$155.54 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities downgraded Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.44.

Tricon Residential stock opened at C$16.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$12.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$230,299.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,485.40.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

