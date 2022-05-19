Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for UWM in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

UWMC opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UWM has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UWM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after acquiring an additional 401,658 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $36,053,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UWM by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UWM by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 558,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UWM by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 270,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

