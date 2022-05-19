Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.15. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.87 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.91.

HD opened at $285.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.48 and its 200 day moving average is $351.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $294.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $280.63 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

