Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. B. Riley currently has a “NA” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on URBN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after purchasing an additional 420,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after purchasing an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 41.3% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $125,315,000 after purchasing an additional 403,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,382,000 after purchasing an additional 318,211 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

