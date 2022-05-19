Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gladstone Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

