Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Carbon Streaming Co. Issued By Raymond James (OTC:OFSTF)

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTC:OFSTF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Carbon Streaming in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Carbon Streaming’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Shares of OTC:OFSTF opened at $3.56 on Thursday. Carbon Streaming has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

