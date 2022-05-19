QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Plans Dividend of GBX 5

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 365.40 ($4.50) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368.81 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 324.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 287.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on QQ. Barclays increased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 405 ($4.99) to GBX 465 ($5.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 320 ($3.94) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

