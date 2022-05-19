QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for QualTek Services in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QualTek Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get QualTek Services alerts:

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on QualTek Services in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

QTEK opened at $1.52 on Thursday. QualTek Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTEK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QualTek Services in the first quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QualTek Services in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QualTek Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $953,000.

QualTek Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QualTek Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QualTek Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.