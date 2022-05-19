QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at DA Davidson

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperforrm” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 351.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of QualTek Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of QualTek Services in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

QualTek Services stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. 527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,999. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51. QualTek Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

QualTek Services ( NASDAQ:QTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that QualTek Services will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTEK. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QualTek Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the first quarter worth $4,409,000. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QualTek Services during the first quarter valued at $1,137,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QualTek Services in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QualTek Services in the first quarter valued at $953,000.

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

