Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.20 billion-$16.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.22 billion.

Shares of PWR opened at $110.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.55.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Quanta Services by 1,442.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 5,064.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

