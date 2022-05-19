QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells $546,625.85 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $546,625.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 542,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401,893.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

  • On Monday, April 4th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $989,110.45.
  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $731,765.85.

QS stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.30. 8,443,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,167,750. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 100.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 67.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 47.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 34.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

