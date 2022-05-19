Quebecor Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Quebecor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. Cormark also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Quebecor from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.