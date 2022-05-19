Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Michael E. Prevoznik Sells 50,604 Shares

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,190. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

