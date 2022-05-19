Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.92.

DGX opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day moving average is $143.98. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $212,114,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after acquiring an additional 664,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

