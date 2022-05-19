Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Peter A. Leidel Sells 120,368 Shares

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,336.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,960,654 shares in the company, valued at $100,929,483. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $641.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.47 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 39.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on METC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

