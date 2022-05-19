Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Peter A. Leidel Sells 332,593 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at $116,284,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of METC stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.47 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on METC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.