Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Major Shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L Sells 195,825 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 195,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $2,986,331.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,081,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,985,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $641.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.47 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on METC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

