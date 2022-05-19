Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $24.08 on Thursday. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,487 shares of company stock worth $4,605,741 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

