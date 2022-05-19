Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of RNGR opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $247 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.40). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. Analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

