Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

RNGR opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $247 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.68. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

