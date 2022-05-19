RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Chairman Mark E. Schwarz Buys 18,777 Shares of Stock

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) Chairman Mark E. Schwarz bought 18,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $16,523.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,010,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,179.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $0.88 on Thursday. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

