Raymond James Comments on Trican Well Service Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.62.

TSE:TCW opened at C$4.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$2.17 and a 1-year high of C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

