Raymond James Increases Itafos (OTC:MBCF) Price Target to C$5.75

Itafos (OTC:MBCF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 140.59% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MBCF traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,050 shares.

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

