Raymond James Weighs in on MAG Silver Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAG. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.03.

TSE:MAG opened at C$17.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 218.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 36.88 and a quick ratio of 36.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.63. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$15.75 and a 1-year high of C$29.28.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.12.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$291,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$983,496.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $686,395.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

