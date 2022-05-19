RBC Bearings (ROLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect RBC Bearings to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $157.41 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $153.19 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ROLL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 28.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,176,000 after purchasing an additional 353,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after acquiring an additional 72,304 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 112.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

