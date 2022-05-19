Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for XPO Logistics (XPO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2022 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $106.00 to $87.00.

5/11/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $97.00 to $96.00.

5/11/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $97.00 to $96.00.

5/11/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $75.00.

5/10/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $75.00.

5/9/2022 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

4/28/2022 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

4/27/2022 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

4/20/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

4/8/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $90.00.

4/6/2022 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

4/1/2022 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

3/31/2022 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.12. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,694,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

