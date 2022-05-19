Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nomad Foods (NOMD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) in the last few weeks:
- 5/13/2022 – Nomad Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $32.00 to $25.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Nomad Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Nomad Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $25.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Nomad Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $25.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Nomad Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “
- 4/12/2022 – Nomad Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2022 – Nomad Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “
- 3/31/2022 – Nomad Foods is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Nomad Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Nomad Foods is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
NOMD opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
