Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ThredUp (TDUP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ThredUp (NASDAQ: TDUP):

5/10/2022 – ThredUp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/10/2022 – ThredUp had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $10.00.

5/10/2022 – ThredUp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $13.00 to $8.00.

5/10/2022 – ThredUp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $9.00.

5/10/2022 – ThredUp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00.

4/25/2022 – ThredUp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

TDUP stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $434.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -0.20.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Upfront Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $27,907,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 27.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 144.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

