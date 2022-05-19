Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CDTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

5/13/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $6.00.

5/10/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

5/5/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 430.97% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. Analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

