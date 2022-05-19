Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) CEO Evan Sohn Purchases 18,069 Shares

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) CEO Evan Sohn bought 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $20,237.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,440 shares in the company, valued at $263,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Evan Sohn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Evan Sohn purchased 5,000 shares of Recruiter.com Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.00.
Shares of RCRT opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Recruiter.com Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Recruiter.com Group to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Recruiter.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Recruiter.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.
Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.
