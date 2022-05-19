Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RRGB opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.60. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 227,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RRGB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

