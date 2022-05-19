Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of RRGB opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.60. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
A number of research analysts have commented on RRGB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
