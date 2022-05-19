Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Redde Northgate (LON:REDD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 556 ($6.85) price objective on the stock.
Redde Northgate stock opened at GBX 363.83 ($4.49) on Wednesday. Redde Northgate has a 52-week low of GBX 327 ($4.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £888.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 404.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 405.24.
