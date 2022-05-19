Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Redde Northgate (LON:REDD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 556 ($6.85) price objective on the stock.

Redde Northgate stock opened at GBX 363.83 ($4.49) on Wednesday. Redde Northgate has a 52-week low of GBX 327 ($4.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £888.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 404.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 405.24.

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

