Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 556 ($6.85) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 52.82% from the company’s current price.
Shares of REDD stock opened at GBX 363.83 ($4.49) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 404.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 405.24. Redde Northgate has a 52 week low of GBX 327 ($4.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.64). The stock has a market cap of £888.71 million and a P/E ratio of 9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69.
About Redde Northgate
