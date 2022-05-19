Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 556 ($6.85) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 52.82% from the company’s current price.

Shares of REDD stock opened at GBX 363.83 ($4.49) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 404.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 405.24. Redde Northgate has a 52 week low of GBX 327 ($4.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.64). The stock has a market cap of £888.71 million and a P/E ratio of 9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69.

Get Redde Northgate alerts:

About Redde Northgate (Get Rating)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.