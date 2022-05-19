Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,419,441.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Kelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $158,100.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $65.41.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 50.39% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,111 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 481,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

