Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in April

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,150,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 17,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RF opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 221,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Regions Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 367,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

