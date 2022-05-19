Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in April

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,150,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 17,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
RF opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 221,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Regions Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 367,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Regions Financial (Get Rating)
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
